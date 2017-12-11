The Biggest Lie The Crown Ever Told

the recap

11 Dec 2017 · 45 minutes

The Biggest Lie The Crown Ever Told
Back
play Episode

We learnt a lot from season two of The Crown that you won’t find in the pages of a history book. For instance, the cream always comes before the jam on scones. Joining us on The Binge, Margaret herself - Vanessa Kirby - shares the alternate ending that you never got to see, describes the princess lessons she had to attend and shares the biggest acting challenge of her life - smoking 60 cigarettes a day.

This season, Netflix's royal drama delved into the story of the reign of Queen Elizabeth II and had us madly Googling the plot lines to divide the facts of the real royal family, from the fiction of The Crown. Did Prince Phillip really have an affair with a Russian ballet dancer? Was he responsible for his sister’s death? And was there actually a scandalous portrait of Princess Margaret? It turns out, one of these was a monstrous lie.

Shownotes

Your hosts today were Laura Brodnik and Clare Stephens 

Watch season 1 and 2 of The Crown on Netflix now 

But before you do, SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE! 

Tell us what you're watching via email: [email protected] or OUR VERY OWN FACEBOOK PAGE.

Please leave a rating and review in iTunes at ibooks by going to apple.co/mamamia, subscribe to the show while you're there (did we already say that?) and if there's a TV lover in your life, share this show with them!

 

 

More Episodes

The Crown Season 3: A Camilla Conspiracy And A Dry-Eyed Queen

26 minutes  ·  29 Nov 2019

Modern Love: The Rom Com We All Needed

20 minutes  ·  25 Oct 2019

Unbelievable: The Startling True Story We Can't Look Away From

30 minutes  ·  04 Oct 2019

Younger Season 6: Liza's Juicy Reveal And Diana's Wedding

33 minutes  ·  06 Sep 2019

Veronica Mars Season 4: The Brutal End That No One Was Expecting

34 minutes  ·  26 Jul 2019

There's Only One Thing Wrong With Fleabag

32 minutes  ·  28 Jun 2019

Love Our Weekly TV Recaps? We’ve Got A New Show

 ·  22 Apr 2019

MAFS Chat: The TV Event Of The Decade

24 minutes  ·  09 Apr 2019

MAFS Chat: Well... That Was A Nightmare

24 minutes  ·  03 Apr 2019

The Biggest Fight In MAFS History

24 minutes  ·  27 Mar 2019

MAFS Just Broke The Happiest Man On Earth

19 minutes  ·  20 Mar 2019

MAFS Chat: The Moment Billy Broke

21 minutes  ·  13 Mar 2019

MAFS Chat: Jessika what the HELL

25 minutes  ·  06 Mar 2019

MAFS Chat : We Need To Talk About Cyrell

25 minutes  ·  27 Feb 2019

MAFS Chat: The Sex Act We Can't Stop Talking About

25 minutes  ·  21 Feb 2019

MAFS Chat: Nah Seriously, Where Is Elizabeth?

21 minutes  ·  14 Feb 2019

MAFS Chat: Ines Broke John Aiken

27 minutes  ·  06 Feb 2019

Travels With My Father

22 minutes  ·  01 Feb 2019

MAFS Chat: Ning's Nasty Surprise

22 minutes  ·  31 Jan 2019

YOU

26 minutes  ·  25 Jan 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???