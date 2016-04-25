The Best Advice Ever for the MKR Winners

25 Apr 2016 · 45 minutes

The Best Advice Ever for the MKR Winners
Does winning a reality show really change your life? Last year's MKR winners, Will and Steve, have some sage advice for the title holders of this year.

Why the Logies needs more women. Inside Amy Schumer is back and not everyone is laughing. And we were all captivated by the 60 minutes prison saga but what does this really say about us as viewers?

Hosted by Rosie Waterland and Laura Brodnik

With thanks to Will and Steve, the 'Gourmet Pommies'

Laura recommmends Orphan Black 

Rosie recommends this podcast, The West Wing Weekly.

Mamamia podcasts has an APP! Find it here

The show email is [email protected] or leave a message on the BingePhone: 02 8999 9458

And big smooch to the Nescafe Red Mug Machine, for keeping us awake, and making our favourite instant coffee, even better.

This show was produced by Monique Bowley and Holly Wainwright for the Mamamia podcast network.

