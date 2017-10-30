Stranger Things, Smilf & Alias Grace

The second season of Stranger Things was released on Friday and we spent the whole weekend watching it but was it worth the 15-month wait?

Plus, if you can’t hold on for the second season of The Handmaid’s Tale - good news, Netflix has developed another Margaret Atwood classic Alias Grace, and it’s dropping later this month.

And Stan released the first episode of Smilf three weeks early and we can’t wait to see the rest of the season...

Show Notes

This episode is hosted by Clare Stephens and Brittany Stewart.

Laura Brodnik is unwell.

The Binge is produced by Elissa Ratliff for the Mamamia Podcast Network.

Watch the first episode of Smilf on Stan now

Alias Grace starts November 3 on Netflix

Watch Stranger Things on Netflix

