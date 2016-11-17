BONUS: Rosie & Laura Recap Gilmore Girls, Seasons 1-7

BONUS: Rosie & Laura Recap Gilmore Girls, Seasons 1-7
NO SPOILERS. We’ve got one week until Gilmore Girls is back on our screens, so Rosie and Laura thought it was time to look back over the seven seasons of the hit TV show in this very special Gilmore Girls themed episode. They talk fast, they drink coffee and of course they go head-to-head over who Rory and Lorelai should end up with. Plus, because Laura is a mega-fan, she decided to ring up one of the Gilmore Guys, Kevin Porter who has a cameo in the reboot, to talk about what we should expect. Grab a pop tart and some coffee and settle in…

This episode was hosted by Rosie Waterland and Laura Brodnik 

Thanks to Kevin Porter

You can watch all seven seasons of Gilmore Girls on Netflix now. The Reboot drops on November 25.

Tell us what you're watching via email: [email protected] or OUR VERY OWN FACEBOOK PAGE.

If you want to subscribe, go to apple.co/mamamia, where you will find all of Mamamia's podcasts, as well as any book we ever talk about on any of our shows in one place.

This show was produced by Elissa Ratliff for the Mamamia Podcast Network.

