Sophie Monk & True Stories from the Logies

In case you missed it, THE LOGIES HAPPENED. And Tiff was there (and boy does she have some goss) But instead of talking about everything that happened, we really need to talk about the three shows that should be on your watching list. Sophie Monk is our new Bachelorette. But is she too much of a pro for our favourite dating show? Plus, The Voice is back. And maybe, just maybe it’s a good thing.

SHOW NOTES

This episode is hosted by Laura Brodnik and Tiffany Dunk

No date has been announced for Hamish & Andy's True Stories

The Biggest Loser Transformed finale will go to air on Studio 10 on May 1

Sophie Monk will be on screens as The Bachelorette later in the year

You can watch The Voice on Nine, now.

Plus if you want to watch some shows that won Logies we recommend Secret City, Showcase, A Place To Call Home, Foxtel & Cleverman on the ABC

Laura wants you to watch Feud on Foxtel Go and Tiff thinks you should give Made In Chelsea a go.

