Seven Year Switch, Suits & Girl Boss

Seven Year Switch is back on our screens with A LOT of changes. Not only do they, you know, switch, they now have to get fake married. So we call up Michelle from last season to see what she thinks, and she offers some words of wisdom to the four new couples undertaking this "experiment." Plus, if you’ve caught yourself wondering what Prince Harry’s new girlfriend Meghan Markle is like, you need to watch Suits. It's not too late to start, trust us. And there's a new Netflix show launching called Girl Boss. But is it going to be as good as everyone says?

SHOW NOTES

This episode is hosted by Clare Stephens and Tiffany Dunk

Laura Brodnik returns next week

With thanks to Michelle Guest

This show was produced by Elissa Ratliff for the Mamamia Podcast Network.

No date has been announced for Life of Kylie - but you can find all things Kardashian over at Hayu or Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

Watch all six episodes of Seven Types of Ambiguity on ABC iView now

Girlboss will be released on Netflix on April 21, 2017.

Seven Year Switch airs from 9pm on Monday's and Tuesday's on Seven

Suits is available on Netflix

Tiff thinks you should watch Marcella on Netflix and Clare reckons you should check out You Can't Ask That on the ABC.

Tell us what you're watching via email: [email protected] or OUR VERY OWN FACEBOOK PAGE.