Rosie Meets Josh, The Crown & TV Ratings 101

What happens when Please Like Me's Josh Thomas comes on The Binge? A Tinder set-up, an inside look at the show and a lot of LOLs. Plus, should you be watching The Crown? If you ask Rosie, yes, but according to Laura, give it a miss. And we find out how TV ratings really work. It will blow your tiny mind.

Show Notes

This episode was hosted by Rosie Waterland and Laura Brodnik

With thanks to Josh Thomas.

Watch The Crown on Netflix now.

You can watch Please Like Me on Wednesday’s at 9.30pm or on iView

Offspring will be returning to Ten along with All Aussie Adventures and The Wrong Girl. Glitch is back for a second season on the ABC, along with Utopia.

You'll be able to watch Sisters next year. And yes, you may spot Rosie.

Laura thinks you should watch Bates Motel on Presto and Rosie wants you to watch Seinfield on Stan.

