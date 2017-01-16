Revenge Bodies, Undressed & The Family Rules

Undressed could be the most awkward TV show to exist. SBS are getting two complete strangers to undress each other and hop into bed for their first date, and the reactions have been amazing. Family Rules is the new family reality show everyone’s talking about. They’ve been labelled "the black Kardashians" - but how they feel about that? Plus Khloe Kardashian’s Revenge Bodies has finally been released, is it the car crash we predicted?

This episode was hosted by Laura Brodnik and Tiffany Dunk

With thanks to Daniella Borg.

Watch Undressed on SBS every Monday from 9.30pm

Catch Revenge Bodies with Khloe Kardashian on the E! Network.

All episodes of The Family Rules are on SBS on Demand

You can watch the entire season of Glitch on Netflix now.

Laura thinks you should be watching Blackish on Seven and Tiff is going deep on all seven seasons of Game of Thrones.

This show was produced by Elissa Ratliff for the Mamamia Podcast Network.