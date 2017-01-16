Revenge Bodies, Undressed & The Family Rules

16 Jan 2017 · 34 minutes

Revenge Bodies, Undressed & The Family Rules
Undressed could be the most awkward TV show to exist. SBS are getting two complete strangers to undress each other and hop into bed for their first date, and the reactions have been amazing. Family Rules is the new family reality show everyone’s talking about.  They’ve been labelled "the black Kardashians" - but how they feel about that? Plus Khloe Kardashian’s Revenge Bodies has finally been released, is it the car crash we predicted?

Show Notes

This episode was hosted by Laura Brodnik and Tiffany Dunk

With thanks to Daniella Borg.

Watch Undressed on SBS every Monday from 9.30pm

Catch Revenge Bodies with Khloe Kardashian on the E! Network. 

All episodes of The Family Rules are on SBS on Demand

You can watch the entire season of Glitch on Netflix now.

Laura thinks you should be watching Blackish on Seven and Tiff is going deep on all seven seasons of Game of Thrones. 

Tell us what you're watching via email: [email protected] or OUR VERY OWN FACEBOOK PAGE.

Please leave a rating and review in iTunes at apple.co/mamamia, subscribe to the show while you're there, and if there's a TV lover in your life, share this show with them!

This show was produced by Elissa Ratliff for the Mamamia Podcast Network.

