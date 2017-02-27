Rayna Jaymes, Real Housewives & Racism.

the recap

27 Feb 2017 · 41 minutes

Rayna Jaymes, Real Housewives & Racism.
Back
play Episode

The Real Housewives of Sydney are here. But are they as crazy in real life? Laura interviewed them all last week and, let’s just say she had a very interesting experience. SBS is asking Australians to face up to racism this week, so we decide to take a test to find out how racist we are. And we're a little surprised. Plus Nashville have gone and killed off Rayna Jaymes - but is it the best thing for the show? 

Show Notes

This episode was hosted by Laura Brodnik and Tiffany Dunk

You can watch Nashville 7.30 every Sunday on Showcase

YOU CAN FIND ALL THE FACE UP TO RACISM SHOWS ON SBS ON DEMAND OR SBS, NOW.

You can watch Britney Ever After at www.mylifetime.com

YOU CAN WATCH THE REAL HOUSEWIVES ON ARENA EVERY SUNDAY AT 8.30

I’m A Celebrity is on Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays on Ten from 7.30

Laura thinks you should be watching Super Girl on Foxtel and Tiff thinks you should watch Happy Valley on Stan

Tell us what you're watching via email: [email protected] or OUR VERY OWN FACEBOOK PAGE.

Please leave a rating and review in iTunes at ibooks by going to apple.co/mamamia, subscribe to the show while you're there, and if there's a TV lover in your life, share this show with them!

This show was produced by Elissa Ratliff for the Mamamia Podcast Network.

More Episodes

The Crown Season 3: A Camilla Conspiracy And A Dry-Eyed Queen

26 minutes  ·  29 Nov 2019

Modern Love: The Rom Com We All Needed

20 minutes  ·  25 Oct 2019

Unbelievable: The Startling True Story We Can't Look Away From

30 minutes  ·  04 Oct 2019

Younger Season 6: Liza's Juicy Reveal And Diana's Wedding

33 minutes  ·  06 Sep 2019

Veronica Mars Season 4: The Brutal End That No One Was Expecting

34 minutes  ·  26 Jul 2019

There's Only One Thing Wrong With Fleabag

32 minutes  ·  28 Jun 2019

Love Our Weekly TV Recaps? We’ve Got A New Show

 ·  22 Apr 2019

MAFS Chat: The TV Event Of The Decade

24 minutes  ·  09 Apr 2019

MAFS Chat: Well... That Was A Nightmare

24 minutes  ·  03 Apr 2019

The Biggest Fight In MAFS History

24 minutes  ·  27 Mar 2019

MAFS Just Broke The Happiest Man On Earth

19 minutes  ·  20 Mar 2019

MAFS Chat: The Moment Billy Broke

21 minutes  ·  13 Mar 2019

MAFS Chat: Jessika what the HELL

25 minutes  ·  06 Mar 2019

MAFS Chat : We Need To Talk About Cyrell

25 minutes  ·  27 Feb 2019

MAFS Chat: The Sex Act We Can't Stop Talking About

25 minutes  ·  21 Feb 2019

MAFS Chat: Nah Seriously, Where Is Elizabeth?

21 minutes  ·  14 Feb 2019

MAFS Chat: Ines Broke John Aiken

27 minutes  ·  06 Feb 2019

Travels With My Father

22 minutes  ·  01 Feb 2019

MAFS Chat: Ning's Nasty Surprise

22 minutes  ·  31 Jan 2019

YOU

26 minutes  ·  25 Jan 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???