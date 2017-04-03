Our Big (Big) Little Lies Bonus

The finale of Big Little Lies left us reeling, and now we really need to talk about it. We know who died and who the “murderer” was, but what was really behind that jaw dropping ending? The storyline really strayed from the book, but did these changes enhance or hinder the ending? And why has Nicole Kidman emerged as the real winner of the series? On this special bonus episode of The Binge Mia Freedman, Jackie Lunn and Laura Brodnik answer all these questions and more (along with a special interview with producer Bruna Pappandrea)

Show Notes

This episode is hosted by Laura Brodnik with Mia Freedman and Jackie Lunn



This show was produced by Elissa Ratliff for the Mamamia Podcast Network.

Tell us what you're watching via email: [email protected] or OUR VERY OWN FACEBOOK PAGE.