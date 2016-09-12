Offspring, The Bachelor, and Amanda Knox.

the recap

12 Sep 2016 · 39 minutes

Offspring, The Bachelor, and Amanda Knox.
Back
play Episode

It’s a happy/sad week in the world of TV. The Bachelor is finishing up, Offspring Season five is almost over and The Biggest Loser is getting a make-over (or make-under, we’re not really sure). So what does that leave us with? A brand-spanking new true crime documentary about Amanda Knox that's been labelled "the new Making a Murderer". Plus, Australian's were surveyed about their TV pet peeves, and no one mentioned NCIS. 

Show Notes

This episode was hosted by Laura Brodnik and Jessie Stephens.

The Biggest Loser:Transformation is returning to Network 10 in 2017.

Amanda Knox airs on September 30 on Netflix.

Offspring’s season finale is on Wednesday at 8:30pm on Channel 10.

The final episode of The Bachelor airs Thursday at 7:30pm on Channel 10.

Jessie recommends: A deep dive into anything Louis Theroux has ever made on Netflix

 Laura recommends: Fringe on Netflix

This episode was brought to you by Sally Hansen Miracle Gel – the No.1 no light gel system

Tell us what you're watching via email: [email protected] or OUR VERY OWN FACEBOOK PAGE.

Please leave a rating and review in iTunes, subscribe to the show while you're there, and if there's a TV lover in your life, share this show with them!

This show was produced by Monique Bowley and Elissa Ratliff for the Mamamia Podcast Network. 

 

More Episodes

The Crown Season 3: A Camilla Conspiracy And A Dry-Eyed Queen

26 minutes  ·  29 Nov 2019

Modern Love: The Rom Com We All Needed

20 minutes  ·  25 Oct 2019

Unbelievable: The Startling True Story We Can't Look Away From

30 minutes  ·  04 Oct 2019

Younger Season 6: Liza's Juicy Reveal And Diana's Wedding

33 minutes  ·  06 Sep 2019

Veronica Mars Season 4: The Brutal End That No One Was Expecting

34 minutes  ·  26 Jul 2019

There's Only One Thing Wrong With Fleabag

32 minutes  ·  28 Jun 2019

Love Our Weekly TV Recaps? We’ve Got A New Show

 ·  22 Apr 2019

MAFS Chat: The TV Event Of The Decade

24 minutes  ·  09 Apr 2019

MAFS Chat: Well... That Was A Nightmare

24 minutes  ·  03 Apr 2019

The Biggest Fight In MAFS History

24 minutes  ·  27 Mar 2019

MAFS Just Broke The Happiest Man On Earth

19 minutes  ·  20 Mar 2019

MAFS Chat: The Moment Billy Broke

21 minutes  ·  13 Mar 2019

MAFS Chat: Jessika what the HELL

25 minutes  ·  06 Mar 2019

MAFS Chat : We Need To Talk About Cyrell

25 minutes  ·  27 Feb 2019

MAFS Chat: The Sex Act We Can't Stop Talking About

25 minutes  ·  21 Feb 2019

MAFS Chat: Nah Seriously, Where Is Elizabeth?

21 minutes  ·  14 Feb 2019

MAFS Chat: Ines Broke John Aiken

27 minutes  ·  06 Feb 2019

Travels With My Father

22 minutes  ·  01 Feb 2019

MAFS Chat: Ning's Nasty Surprise

22 minutes  ·  31 Jan 2019

YOU

26 minutes  ·  25 Jan 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???