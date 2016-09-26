The Wrong Girl, Glee and Our Big Bang Theory.

the recap

26 Sep 2016 · 23 minutes

The Wrong Girl, Glee and Our Big Bang Theory.
Back
play Episode

The Wrong Girl premieres this week, does it live up to the hype? Laura has had a change of heart and seems to think it does. Plus we need to ask you a question: is the Big Bang Theory the best or worst show on TV? Because Jessie believes that it is the worst show that has ever been made. And she has a theory about the people who watch it. And the gritty behind the scenes of Glee: turns out it wasn't the sunshiny happy Glee club we thought. 

Show Notes

This episode was hosted by Laura Brodnik and Jessie Stephens.

The Wrong Girls airs Wednesday night at 8:30pm on Channel 10, and the first episode is available now on Tenplay.

You can watch The Big Bang Theory on Netflix

You can watch Glee on Netflix

Jessie recommends: Googlebox on Ten and the Foxtel Lifestyle Channel
Laura recommends: Masters of Sex on Stan

This episode was brought to you by Sally Hansen Miracle Gel – the No.1 no light gel system

Tell us what you're watching via email: [email protected] or OUR VERY OWN FACEBOOK PAGE.

Please leave a rating and review in iTunes, subscribe to the show while you're there, and if there's a TV lover in your life, share this show with them!

This show was produced by  Monique Bowley, Elissa Ratliff and Rachel Wagner for the Mamamia Podcast Network.

More Episodes

The Crown Season 3: A Camilla Conspiracy And A Dry-Eyed Queen

26 minutes  ·  29 Nov 2019

Modern Love: The Rom Com We All Needed

20 minutes  ·  25 Oct 2019

Unbelievable: The Startling True Story We Can't Look Away From

30 minutes  ·  04 Oct 2019

Younger Season 6: Liza's Juicy Reveal And Diana's Wedding

33 minutes  ·  06 Sep 2019

Veronica Mars Season 4: The Brutal End That No One Was Expecting

34 minutes  ·  26 Jul 2019

There's Only One Thing Wrong With Fleabag

32 minutes  ·  28 Jun 2019

Love Our Weekly TV Recaps? We’ve Got A New Show

 ·  22 Apr 2019

MAFS Chat: The TV Event Of The Decade

24 minutes  ·  09 Apr 2019

MAFS Chat: Well... That Was A Nightmare

24 minutes  ·  03 Apr 2019

The Biggest Fight In MAFS History

24 minutes  ·  27 Mar 2019

MAFS Just Broke The Happiest Man On Earth

19 minutes  ·  20 Mar 2019

MAFS Chat: The Moment Billy Broke

21 minutes  ·  13 Mar 2019

MAFS Chat: Jessika what the HELL

25 minutes  ·  06 Mar 2019

MAFS Chat : We Need To Talk About Cyrell

25 minutes  ·  27 Feb 2019

MAFS Chat: The Sex Act We Can't Stop Talking About

25 minutes  ·  21 Feb 2019

MAFS Chat: Nah Seriously, Where Is Elizabeth?

21 minutes  ·  14 Feb 2019

MAFS Chat: Ines Broke John Aiken

27 minutes  ·  06 Feb 2019

Travels With My Father

22 minutes  ·  01 Feb 2019

MAFS Chat: Ning's Nasty Surprise

22 minutes  ·  31 Jan 2019

YOU

26 minutes  ·  25 Jan 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???