Unbelievable: The Startling True Story We Can't Look Away From

04 Oct 2019

Unbelievable: The Startling True Story We Can't Look Away From
Every month Mamamia Reviews will dissect the current biggest TV show in the world - and this month it’s all about the Netflix drama Unbelievable.

Based on true events, Unbelievable follows the story of a young American woman who is charged with lying about having been raped. 

Australia's Toni Colette plays a female police detective who, alongside her partner, believe that a serial rapist is at large and launch an investigation which inevitably tracks him down. 

Mamamia’s Laura Brodnik and Clare Stephens dissect the whole 8 part series and chat about why women everywhere are binge watching too. 

And yes, there will be a whole lot of spoilers.

If you'd like to read the original essays which inspired the drama you can here;
https://www.propublica.org/article/false-rape-accusations-an-unbelievable-story

Hosts: Laura Brodnik & Clare Stephens

Producers: Rachael Hart & Hannah Bowman

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the Pod Phone on 02 8999 9386.

Head to https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/ to this and all our pods delivered straight to your inbox.

Email the show at [email protected] Find more shows like this one here; https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts

This episode was brought to you by our presenting partners Stan.

