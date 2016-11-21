Neighbours, Big Bad Love & Finding Prince Charming

There's a gay version of The Bachelor, and it has more drama than all four seasons of the Australian series, combined. We dive deep into Finding Prince Charming. The latest Kardashian series is leaving an odd taste in our mouth. New proof that iconic soapie Neighbours is making a comeback. Plus, what would you do if your friend was being abused by their partner? Comedian Becky Lucas made a documentary that every Australian should watch, and she joins us in the studio to tell us why.
Show Notes
This episode was hosted by Rosie Waterland and Laura Brodnik
Thanks to Becky Lucas and Josh Britt
Khloe Kardashian's Revenge Body is premiering on the E! Network on January 12.
You can watch Neighbours 6.30 Monday to Friday on Eleven or catch up on TenPlay
Big Bad Love that is airing on ABC TV 2 this Wednesday at 9.30. You can also watch it on iView
Want to know more about Finding Prince Charming? Head this way
Laura thinks you should be watching the brain eating iZombie on Stan, and while you're there, Rosie thinks you should check out RU Paul's Drag Race.
This show was produced by Elissa Ratliff for the Mamamia Podcast Network.