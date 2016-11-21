Neighbours, Big Bad Love & Finding Prince Charming

21 Nov 2016 · 46 minutes

Neighbours, Big Bad Love & Finding Prince Charming
There's a gay version of The Bachelor, and it has more drama than all four seasons of the Australian series, combined. We dive deep into Finding Prince Charming. The latest Kardashian series is leaving an odd taste in our mouth. New proof that iconic soapie Neighbours is making a comeback. Plus, what would you do if your friend was being abused by their partner? Comedian Becky Lucas made a documentary that every Australian should watch, and she joins us in the studio to tell us why.

Show Notes

This episode was hosted by Rosie Waterland and Laura Brodnik 

Thanks to Becky Lucas and Josh Britt

Khloe Kardashian's Revenge Body is premiering on the E! Network on January 12.

You can watch Neighbours 6.30 Monday to Friday on Eleven or catch up on TenPlay

Big Bad Love that is airing on ABC TV 2 this Wednesday at 9.30.  You can also watch it on iView

Want to know more about Finding Prince Charming? Head this way

Laura thinks you should be watching the brain eating iZombie on Stan, and while you're there, Rosie thinks you should check out RU Paul's Drag Race.

 

Tell us what you're watching via email: [email protected]

To find Rosie Waterland's book,  go to apple.co/mamamia where you'll find all of our shows and books by our guests in one place. 

This show was produced by Elissa Ratliff for the Mamamia Podcast Network.

