MKR & House Of Cards

Rosie Waterland has never watched MKR, until now. And hot damn, she has all the questions. A former contestant spills the broad beans, revealing how long those dinners REALLY take, whether Paleo Pete eats or spits, and the juiciest behind the scenes moments that will have you waving your spatula and shouting at the TV.



Plus, with House of Cards Season 4 imminent, Jamila Rizvi joins a discussion of the most anticipated political drama yet, and addresses those rumours that Claire Underwood...

