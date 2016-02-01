MKR & House Of Cards

Rosie Waterland has never watched MKR, until now.  And hot damn, she has all the questions. A former contestant spills the broad beans, revealing how long those dinners REALLY take, whether Paleo Pete eats or spits, and the juiciest behind the scenes moments that will have you waving your spatula and shouting at the TV.


Plus, with House of Cards Season 4 imminent, Jamila Rizvi joins a discussion of the most anticipated political drama yet, and addresses those rumours that Claire Underwood...

Your hosts are

Rosie Waterland and Sarah Jane Collins

with thanks to Steph Mulheron and Jamila Rizvi

 

 

 

This show is produced by Holly Wainwright and Monique Bowley

 

 

Contact the show via Twitter, facebook or by emailing [email protected]

This show is part of the Mamamia Women's Network

