The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel Season 3: A Jewish Girl Walks Into The Apollo

Every month Mamamia Reviews dissects the current biggest TV show in the world - and this month it’s all about The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel, season 3.
Laura Brodnik is joined by Jess Wang to unpack everything that season 3 brings. From the character development, to the almost hook-ups and of course all the comedy in between.
And yes, we're talking about THAT ending...
This episode was brought to you by our presenting partners Stan.
CREDITS
Hosts: Laura Brodnik & Jess Wang
Producer: Rachael Hart
GET IN TOUCH:
Call the Pod Phone on 02 8999 9386.
Head to https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/ to this and all our pods delivered straight to your inbox.
Email the show at [email protected] Find more shows like this one here; https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts