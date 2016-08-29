Married at First Sight, Younger, and The Fall.

29 Aug 2016 · 38 minutes

Australia's most controversial TV show is back, this time with a gay wedding. In a country where same-sex marriage is illegal, is Married At First Sight being progressive or offensive? The brains behind 90210 and Sex and the City - Darren Star - has a new show that's' making us want to act younger. Just when we thought The Fall couldn't get any scarier, season three is taking a turn towards terror. And Nashville has been signed up for another season...but there's bad news for Connie Britton's hair.

Show Notes

This episode was hosted by Monique Bowley and Laura Brodnik

Watch Seasons 1 & 2 of The Fall on Netflix

'Married at First Sight' season three is on on Channel Nine at 8.40pm on Monday's and Tuesdays.

Nashville returns on the 5th of January on CMT

You can watch Younger on Stan now.

Thanks to listener Sharon, who recommends: Terrace House: Boys & Girls in the city on Netflix

Laura recommends:  Paper Giants on Netflix
 
Tell us what you're watching via email: [email protected] or OUR VERY OWN FACEBOOK PAGE.

Please leave a rating and review in iTunes, subscribe to the show while you're there, and if there's a TV lover in your life, share this show with them!

This show was produced by Holly Wainwright and Elissa Ratliff for the Mamamia Podcast Network.

