Is Wolf Creek Season Two Just Too Gory?

What happens when a busload of tourists visit the Aussie outback and encounter the infamous Mick Taylor? A whole lot of murderous fun is what! Season two of Wolf Creek strayed into almost comedic territory but still managed to scare us silly with its suspense and brutal killing scenes.

We speak to Tess Haubrich (Rebecca) about filming in the desert and what happened when the cast encountered a group of living and breathing tourists. (Spoiler - they survived!)

Plus, we discuss why after two movies and two TV series, John Jarratt is still the perfect villain. He ticks the crucial two requirements - he's menacing AND loveable. But most importantly, he never loses and he never dies.

