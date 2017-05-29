House of Cards, The Keepers & Rebecca Gibney Unplugged

House of Cards, The Keepers & Rebecca Gibney Unplugged
Everyone is talking about the new Netflix documentary The Keepers. But is it really as good as Making A Murderer? Plus the latest season of the US Bachelorette has begun, but there’s a big change to the show that no one is talking about. House of Cards is back this week. But before we get thrown back into the world of Underwood, we thought we better revisit what happened last year. And Rebecca Gibney joins us in studio and talks about her favourite onscreen child, the one reason she would give up acting and creating TV roles for women. 

 

SHOW NOTES


This episode is hosted by Laura Brodnik and Clare Stephens

The Binge is produced by Elissa Ratliff for the Mamamia Podcast Network.

With thanks to Rebecca Gibney

Monique Bowley is the Executive Producer of Podcasts

You can watch the Keepers on Netflix now

Find all episodes of US Bachelorette on Nine Now

Wanted returns to Seven next Monday at 8.40pm

House of Cards is on Netflix now 

This podcast was brought to you by THE LOTT – the home of Australia’s Official Lotteries by Tatts, New South Wales Lotteries, Golden Casket and SA Lotteries.

Laura wants you to watch I'm Dying Up Here on Stan and Clare thinks you should give Girls on iTunes a go. 

Tell us what you're watching via email: [email protected] or OUR VERY OWN FACEBOOK PAGE.

Please leave a rating and review in iTunes at ibooks by going to apple.co/mamamia, subscribe to the show while you're there, and if there's a TV lover in your life, share this show with them!

