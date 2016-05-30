Hot Seat, Hodor and the new Bachelorette.

30 May 2016 · 49 minutes

Hot Seat, Hodor and the new Bachelorette.
Every night, thousands tune in to watch hopeful contestants say 'Lock it in, Eddie.' But what's Millionaire Hot Seat actually like behind the scenes?

Plus, with allegations that contestants were drugged and made to vomit, should the Biggest Loser be banished from our screens? Why the Australian Bachelorette should take a leaf from the US version, how Hodor has ruined cycling for Rosie forever, and the Nashville finale that we just can’t deal with. CAN’T DEAL.

Show Notes

This show was hosted by Rosie Waterland and Laura Brodnik 

With thanks to Sarah Jane Collins

Millionaire Hot Seat is on every night at 5.30 on Channel Nine.

The US Bachelorette is on Nine Life at 9.30 on Tuesday's

Game of Thrones airs every Monday night at 7.30 on Showcase

Rosie recomends Lady Dynamite on Netflix

Laura recomends Firefly on Netflix.

Contact the show [email protected]

