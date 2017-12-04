Greenleaf is the Most Watched Drama on Netflix

Holy Oprah, how did we miss this gem? Netflix just released its most watched shows for 2017 and apparently Aussies can't get enough of this juicy religious drama.

Starring and produced by TV royalty Oprah Winfrey, Greenleaf follows the unscrupulous world of the Greenleafs, a family teaming with scandals, secrets and lies. And while a show set in a church may sound fairly tame, don't be fooled - it has steamy infidelity, gradually revealed homosexuality and teen drug use without high-handed judgment.

If you're one of the 3 million people who've devoured this show, pull up a pew. We've got a lot to talk about.

