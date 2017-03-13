Game of Thrones, Girls & The Biggest Loser Revival.

WE FINALLY HAVE A DATE FOR GAME OF THRONES. And a whole lot more information like the fact that a certain red haired singer will be making a cameo (cough, Ed Sheeran, cough). The Biggest Loser is making a comeback this year, and it’s a little different. So is it time to forgive the weight loss show that is meant to changes lives? Ian Thorpe has a new show, plus Girls is in its final ever season, so Mia Freedman joins Tiff & Laura to discuss the impact it has had on pop culture.

Show Notes

This episode is hosted by Laura Brodnik and Tiffany Dunk

With thanks to Mia Freedman



This show was produced byElissa Ratliff for the Mamamia Podcast Network.



I'm A Celebrity will return to Channel 10 in 2018

GAME OF THRONES will return for its seven-episode seventh season MONDAY JULY 17 same time as the U.S. on showcase or stream on Foxtel Play.

Bullied premiers on Tuesday 14 Mar 2017, 8:32pm on ABC

Catch up on Girls on Foxtel Play

The Biggest Loser starts on ten at 7.30pm on Tuesday night.

Laura thinks you should be watching Greenleaf on Netflix and Tiff thinks you should watch Gavin and Stacey on Stan.