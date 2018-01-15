Friends Don't Let Friends Watch the New Little Women

The BBC's remake of the cult classic Louisa May Alcott novel is a peculiar one. While it's beautifully shot and feels like a warm, comforting hug - there are plenty of moments that miss the mark in this modern adaption.

So how does it compare to the '94 flick? Did celeb offspring Maya Thurman-Hawke do justice to the character of Jo? And what would our favourite literary spinster Alcott think of this interpretation?

Join Laura Brodnik and Brittany Stewart as they try to figure out whether Little Women was a triumph or a tragedy. Then call your sister and tell her you love her!

Shownotes

Your hosts today were Laura Brodnik and Brittany Stewart

Watch Little Women on STAN now

The Shape of Water is out in cinemas Thursday 18th January

Tell us what you're watching via email: [email protected] or OUR VERY OWN FACEBOOK PAGE.