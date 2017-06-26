Filthy Rich And Homeless, Offspring & Younger

Filthy Rich And Homeless, Offspring & Younger
SBS’ new series Filthy Rich and Homeless puts wealthy Australians on the streets for a week. But what was it actually like doing it? We speak to one of the filthy rich, Christian Wilkins. Plus Younger is back for Season 4. Is it worth watching? Naomi Watts’ Netflix show Gypsy is pipped as the next Big Little Lies, are the comparison's unfair? And Offspring is back for season seven and Laura has some suggestions for the producers about Nina's love life...

Show Notes

This episode is hosted by Laura Brodnik and Brittany Stewart 

The Binge is produced by Elissa Ratliff for the Mamamia Podcast Network.

Monique Bowley is the Executive Producer of Podcasts

Offspring is on Ten every Wednesday night at 8.30pm and on Tenplay

All 10 episodes of Gypsy drops on Netflix on Friday the 30th.

Filthy Rich and Homeless airs 8:30pm Tuesday – Thursday

Younger goes live on Stan on Friday.

Laura wants you to watch Cleverman on ABC and Britt thinks you should give Love Island a go on Nine.

