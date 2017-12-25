Can Suits Survive Without Meghan Markle?

25 Dec 2017 · 30 minutes

Can Suits Survive Without Meghan Markle?
Goodbye Rachel Zane, it was sweet while it lasted. With Meghan Markle flitting off to sip tea and wear crowns (or whatever the royals do) we’re deep diving into the tv show that made her a household name.

With key players Rachel, Mike Ross and Jessica Pearson all leaving the legal drama, could this actually be the best thing that ever happened to Suits? The central storyline has always been Mike’s big secret, so what new characters and storylines will this make room for? And what will become of Jessica in her Chicago spin-off?

Plus, we break down the complex relationships and brilliant characters that made this show such a hit, and explore the kick arse feminist moments that flew under the radar over the past six and a half seasons.

Your hosts today were Laura Brodnik and Amy Clark 

Watch Suits season 1-6 on Netflix now.

Tell us what you're watching via email: [email protected] or OUR VERY OWN FACEBOOK PAGE.

Please leave a rating and review in iTunes at ibooks by going to apple.co/mamamia, subscribe to the show while you're there and if there's a TV lover in your life, share this show with them!

 

