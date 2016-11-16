Bonus: The Wrong Girl Finale Recap.

Been missing Bach Chat? Need a fix of Amy and Laura adding their lols to must see TV? Then check out this taster episode of The Recap, the new podcast we are working on. Tonight, we’re talking about The Wrong Girl finale. The Aussie rom-com has divided the nation, and maybe even Coops and Laura...

Show Notes

Your hosts have been Laura Brodnik and Amy Cooper

And your producer is Elissa Ratliff

The show was made for the Mamamia Women's Network.

Contact the show [email protected]

Please leave a rating and review in itunes

And subscribe to the show while you're there.

Show your love and support by OUR VERY OWN FACEBOOK PAGE.