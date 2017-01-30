BONUS: The Recap: Married At First Sight #1: Don't Call Me Shrek

30 Jan 2017 · 18 minutes

BONUS: The Recap: Married At First Sight #1: Don't Call Me Shrek
If you love Married At First Sight, you're going to love The Recap:

The social experiment (with science) of the year is here. Married At First Sight is back. And it is actually bigger than ever. There are so many people we can barley count them. Join Laura Brodnik and Clare Stephens as they recap Australia's favourite dating show. This week they are joined by Simone Lee Brennan from Season 2 of the show to tell us how the wedding actually works (she had to walk down the aisle 4 times). It really is the show you want to listen to after the show.  

Show Notes

Your hosts are Laura Brodnik and Clare Stephens

With thanks to Simone Lee Brennan

Please leave a rating and review in iTunes at apple.co/mamamia, subscribe to the show while you're there, and if there's a TV lover in your life, share this show with them!

This show was produced by Elissa Ratliff for the Mamamia Podcast Network.

 

