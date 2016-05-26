BONUS: Scarlett from Nashville answers all our questions

the recap

26 May 2016 · 29 minutes

BONUS: Scarlett from Nashville answers all our questions
Back
play Episode

Clare Bowen went from acting in Home and Away to starring in Nashville. Now, after five seasons playing boot-scooting southern darlin' Scarlett O'Connor, the show has been cancelled. But, she's still holding out hope that fans can #BringNashvilleBack.

The actress-turned-singer details how she got her big break, the unexpected reaction she recieved after she chopped all her hair off, and what her plans are after Nashville - the show - finishes.

Show notes:

The host is Laura Brodnik 

With thanks to Clare Bowen.

The last episode of Nashville aired on Thursday the 26th of May. It's now available on iTunes.

Subscribe to The Binge in itunes or your podcast app to get episodes first.

Contact the show via Facebook, Mamamia Podcast Network, or via twitter @mamamiapodcasts

This show was produced by Elissa Ratliff for the Mamamia Podcast Network

More Episodes

The Crown Season 3: A Camilla Conspiracy And A Dry-Eyed Queen

26 minutes  ·  29 Nov 2019

Modern Love: The Rom Com We All Needed

20 minutes  ·  25 Oct 2019

Unbelievable: The Startling True Story We Can't Look Away From

30 minutes  ·  04 Oct 2019

Younger Season 6: Liza's Juicy Reveal And Diana's Wedding

33 minutes  ·  06 Sep 2019

Veronica Mars Season 4: The Brutal End That No One Was Expecting

34 minutes  ·  26 Jul 2019

There's Only One Thing Wrong With Fleabag

32 minutes  ·  28 Jun 2019

Love Our Weekly TV Recaps? We’ve Got A New Show

 ·  22 Apr 2019

MAFS Chat: The TV Event Of The Decade

24 minutes  ·  09 Apr 2019

MAFS Chat: Well... That Was A Nightmare

24 minutes  ·  03 Apr 2019

The Biggest Fight In MAFS History

24 minutes  ·  27 Mar 2019

MAFS Just Broke The Happiest Man On Earth

19 minutes  ·  20 Mar 2019

MAFS Chat: The Moment Billy Broke

21 minutes  ·  13 Mar 2019

MAFS Chat: Jessika what the HELL

25 minutes  ·  06 Mar 2019

MAFS Chat : We Need To Talk About Cyrell

25 minutes  ·  27 Feb 2019

MAFS Chat: The Sex Act We Can't Stop Talking About

25 minutes  ·  21 Feb 2019

MAFS Chat: Nah Seriously, Where Is Elizabeth?

21 minutes  ·  14 Feb 2019

MAFS Chat: Ines Broke John Aiken

27 minutes  ·  06 Feb 2019

Travels With My Father

22 minutes  ·  01 Feb 2019

MAFS Chat: Ning's Nasty Surprise

22 minutes  ·  31 Jan 2019

YOU

26 minutes  ·  25 Jan 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???