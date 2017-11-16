BONUS: Pimps, Scientologists and Riots with Louis Theroux

How do you watch someone in trouble and not extend your hand to help them? What scares a man who’s interviewed pimps, serial killers and neo-Nazis? These are just some of the questions we had for the best documentary maker of all time.

Best known for his work on Louis Theroux's Weird Weekends, Louis Theroux has a brand new series on the way called Dark States. Across the documentary series, Theroux visits three American cities and examines a uniquely devastating human crisis in each - heroin addiction, sex trafficking and murder.

Clare Stephens spoke to the British documentarian ahead of the release of Dark States, and it was pretty much the best day of her life.

Watch Dark States from the 21st November on BBC Knowledge

But before you do, SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE!

Tell us what you're watching via email: [email protected] or OUR VERY OWN FACEBOOK PAGE.