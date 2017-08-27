BONUS: Game of Thrones Season 7 Finale Unpacked

27 Aug 2017 · 25 minutes

BONUS: Game of Thrones Season 7 Finale Unpacked
If you spent the Game of Thrones season seven finale on the edge of your seat holding back screams, then you have come to the right place. Because HOLY HELL SO MUCH HAPPENED AND WE DON’T KNOW WHERE TO START. All of our favorite characters came together at Kings Landing. There was a White Walker, a Clegane reunion and of course, Jon Snow proved he knew nothing. Meanwhile in Winterfell we learnt that sisters never cross each other. Especially when Littlefinger is involved. And then you know, there’s the dragons breaking down the wall. Strap yourself in, there is a lot to get through...

Show Notes

This episode is hosted by Laura Brodnik and Elissa Ratliff

The Binge is produced by Elissa Ratliff for the Mamamia Podcast Network.

Catch up on Game of Thrones airs on Foxtel Now.

