BONUS: Everything You Need To Remember About Outlander

Sassenachs. Droughtlander is about to be broken. Season 3 of Outlander is about to start. And everything in the world is going to be good again. However, if like us, you are feeling a little lost and need a refresher, look no further. Join Clare Stephens, Brittany Stewart and Holly Wainwright as they take you through what you need to remember from the first two seasons, the most important scenes from the show so far and our predictions for season 3, based off the books...

Show Notes

Your Host was Clare Stephens with Holly Wainwright and Brittany Stewart.

The Binge is produced by Elissa Ratliff for the Mamamia Podcast Network.

Tell us what you're watching via email: [email protected] or OUR VERY OWN FACEBOOK PAGE.