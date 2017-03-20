Big Little Lies, Neighbours, and the Never Ending Story that is Married At First Sight.

the recap

20 Mar 2017 · 46 minutes

Big Little Lies, Neighbours, and the Never Ending Story that is Married At First Sight.
Big Little Lies is more popular than Game Of Thrones in Australia (suck it, dragons) but do people only like it if they haven’t read the books? And how different is the show from the original? Laura and Tiff talk to someone who knows. Plus, Married At First Sight is still going. And Tiff has fatigue. But we have some news as to when it might be ending. And RuPaul’s Drag Race has entered it’s ninth season. But if you think it’s too late to jump on the bandwagon, we’re here to tell you that it’s not. No sir-ee. 

Show Notes

This episode is hosted by Laura Brodnik and Tiffany Dunk

With thanks to Jackie Lunn


This show was produced by Elissa Ratliff for the Mamamia Podcast Network.

 

It’s yet to be announced when Fevola will start featuring on Neighbours but you can watch it weekdays on Eleven.

Married At First Sight is on Nine, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday from 7.30

Watch Iron Fist on Netflix

Watch Big Little Lies on Showcase Monday nights at 8.30pm or on Foxtel Go.

Season 9 of RuPaul’s Drag Race premieres on Stan on Friday the 25th of March

Laura thinks you should be watching Hotel Beau Sejour on Netflix and Tiff thinks you should watch Survivor on Nine Go. Tell us what you're watching via email: [email protected] or OUR VERY OWN FACEBOOK PAGE.

