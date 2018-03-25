Bach Chat in Paradise: Davey, We Hardly Knew Ye

We're back, Bach fans and we're on an island! Zara and Michelle are here to dissect all the highs and lows of the first episode of Bachelor in Paradise including the love square that turned back into a triangle in about five minutes, Davey's less than successful scattergun approach and whether this island of desperation needs more Blake Garvey.

Hosts: Zara McDonald & Michelle Andrews

Producer: Rachel Corbett

