Bach Chat Week 5: Georgia Love just Richie Strahn'ed Us.

It’s hometown week. Which means things are about to get super serious. So we decided to call Alex Cameron, the very suave, very bald Englishman who made it all the way to hometowns last year to see how things work. How are they organised? What happens when you introduce your family to a girl that three others are dating? And are the cameras really in your face? He drops some surprising truth bombs. Plus, now GLove has dropped Cam (and Richie Strahn'ed us all) is Lee the winner? Amy thinks yes.

With thanks to Alex Cameron.

