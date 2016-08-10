Bach Chat Week 3: Babies, Bunk Beds & Fake Roses.

The life of a Bachelorette isn't all it's cracked up to be.

This week on Bach Chat, Laura, Amy and Jo are joined by former Bachelor contestant Penny Palman. And of course, Penny lets us know what really goes on when the cameras aren’t rolling. Like the fact that the roses in the garden are FAKE. And how many bunk beds are in one room (Hint, A LOT).

And that's before we've even started on the baby dolls.

Show Notes

Bach Chat was hosted by Laura Brodnik, Amy Cooper and Jo Robin.

And produced by Elissa Ratliff for the Mamamia Women's Network.

Contact the show [email protected]

Please leave a rating and review in itunes

And subscribe to the show while you're there.

Show your love and support by OUR VERY OWN FACEBOOK PAGE.

This show was brought to you by UnReal on Stan and U by Kotex