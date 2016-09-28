Bach Chat Week 2: Will You Accept This Robe?

What happens when you call up a male stripper who just happened to be on The Bachelorette last week? Surprises, that's what. Former contestant Carlos from Magic Men (he of the Tiffany bracelet fame) was portrayed as a bit of a playboy, but after talking to him, we realise he is no such thing. So what is it like when you are completely misrepresented on national TV? He lets us know. Plus, were you paying attention during this week's episode? Amy has a quiz for you.

Show Notes

Bach Chat was hosted by Laura Brodnik and Amy Cooper

With thanks to Carlos from MagicMen.com.au or find him on Instagram and Facebook at @magicmenaustralia

And produced by Elissa Ratliff for the Mamamia Women's Network.

Contact the show [email protected]

Please leave a rating and review in itunes

And subscribe to the show while you're there.

Show your love and support by OUR VERY OWN FACEBOOK PAGE.

This show was brought to you by Batiste and NESCAFE Gold Barista Style