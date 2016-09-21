Bach Chat Week 1: Nervous Poos. Donkeys. And a JLaw moment.

We have a brand new Bachelorette. A whole new group of Bachelors. And a whole lot of awkward first impressions. So to find out what it’s like showing up at the Bachelorette mansion, we decided to ask last year's contestant Dave 'The Plumber' Billsborrow, and yes, it really is as nerve-racking as it looks. But not before we talk about all the Bachelors of course. Oh, and Georgia Love. Plus, what the hell is the First Impression Rose? Let Amy explain.



Show Notes

Bach Chat was hosted by Laura Brodnik and Amy Cooper

With thanks to Dave Billsborrow

And produced by Elissa Ratliff for the Mamamia Women's Network.

Contact the show [email protected]

Please leave a rating and review in itunes

And subscribe to the show while you're there.

Show your love and support by OUR VERY OWN FACEBOOK PAGE.

This show was brought to you by NESCAFE Gold Barista Style and Life-Space Probiotics – everyday health for all your family.