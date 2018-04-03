Bach Chat in Paradise: Who the heck is Lenora?

03 Apr 2018 · 14 minutes

Bach Chat in Paradise: Who the heck is Lenora?
Hurricane Flo has ripped through the island, everyone with a Y chromosome has fallen for Ali and Jared is going in the only way he knows how...HARD! Will he get the girl this time or will he be left with another half dead pot plant?  And who the heck is Lenora?

CREDITS

Hosts: Zara McDonald & Michelle Andrews 

Producer: Rachel Corbett

Want to share your feelings about the show?  Call us on the pod phone is 02 8999 9386 or flick us an email [email protected]

This show is part of the Mamamia Podcast Network.

