Bach Chat In Paradise: "New Jarrod" Looks A Lot Like The Old One.

Nina gets the flick after Eden realised he was probably never getting out of the friend zone. Keira was reduced to tears again after Jarrod set his sites on Simone and Michael decided it was finally time to stand up for what he believes in...by dogging his mate.

Hosts: Zara McDonald & Michelle Andrews

Producer: Rachel Corbett

