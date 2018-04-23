Bach Chat In Paradise: Hurricane Flo Has Blown Back Out To Sea

Hurricane Flo has blown back out to sea and Jake kept his big boy pants on the whole time. Has his love for Megan chipped away at his bad boy exterior...or were we just fooled by the producers again? Plus, speculation is rife over who gets engaged and we've got the inside scoop from a caller to our pod phone. And Eden might have been friend zoned by Elora but Apollo is getting 100% of her sexual energy thrown his way...and it's hard to watch.

CREDITS

Hosts: Zara McDonald & Michelle Andrews

Producer: Rachel Corbett

