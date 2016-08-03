Bach Chat Ep 2: Deathly Dates and Vomit Angels

We need to get something straight - does Alex have the white rose forever? Is the white rose eternal? Can someone please explain?

Laura Brodnik, Amy Cooper and Jo Robin are back to bring you episode two of Bach Chat, and they have some things they need to get off their chests. Especially the contestant who claims she could vomit on everyone in the rose ceremony. Yeah, that.

Show Notes

Bach Chat was hosted by Laura Brodnik, Amy Cooper and Jo Robin.

And produced by Elissa Ratliff for the Mamamia Women's Network.

Contact the show [email protected]

Please leave a rating and review in itunes

And subscribe to the show while you're there.

Show your love and support by OUR VERY OWN FACEBOOK PAGE.

This show was brought to you by UnReal on Stan and Schwarzkopf