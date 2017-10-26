Bach Chat #8: Love is as Fickle as a Vasectomy

Just when our opinions about Jarrod finally shifted... It was too late. That was truly the dumping to end all dumpings. And we are not okay.

Our cynical hearts momentarily thawed when Stu finally admitted his love for Sophie. But then our romantic sensibilities waned and we returned to our original stance. We just don’t buy it.

We were impressed by the respectful way he handled questions about his ex and his playboy status though, so you get some points Stu. Treat her well.

Shownotes

Today's show was hosted by Zara McDonald and Michelle Andrews

And that is it for Bach Chat this season! Thanks for tuning in.

To subscribe to the show go to apple.co/mamamia and leave us a five star review. It helps people find us!

While you're at it, why not download the Mamamia Podcast App? That way you never have to go looking for good podcasts. They're all right there in your pink (and free!) app.

Want us to come back for Bachie in Paradise? Email us at [email protected] or call the pod phone on 02 8999 93 86

This podcast was produced by Rachel Wagner for the Mamamia Podcast Network. The director of podcasts is Rachel Corbett and the head of content is Holly Wainwright.