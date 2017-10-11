Bach Chat #5: The One With the Tyra Banks Rose Ceremony

11 Oct 2017

Sophie Monk got her smize on this week and fearlessly showed four men the door. But we're not quite ready to let go yet, so let's talk about Luke. Zara got it OH SO WRONG. Did anyone see it coming?

And Sam has finally gone back to his nephews, possibly the only people in this world who will appreciate his 'magic dust'. So let's talk about the least attractive words we've heard in our lives - pretty much everything that comes out of his mouth.

Plus, can someone please stop Stu before he goes ahead and wins the whole damn thing? Because we are pretty sure his diabolical plan is to dull Sophie's sparkle. And we are not going to let that happen.

Today's show was hosted by Zara McDonald and Michelle Andrews

This podcast was produced by Rachel Wagner for the Mamamia Podcast Network.

