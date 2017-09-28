Bach Chat #3: How To Lose A Girl in Ten Days

the recap

28 Sep 2017 · 14 minutes

Bach Chat #3: How To Lose A Girl in Ten Days
Back
play Episode

Looks like Jarrod has been taking notes from our favourite chick flick and bought Sophie a Love Fern. Will it flourish? Or will their love die like her cactus?

Plus, we need to talk about the Man Olympics. Who knew Sophie was really just looking for a caveman to date all along? I AM MAN. I BRING FIRE. Sexy, isn’t it?

Tune in to Bach Chat for the cringiest moments, discussions about the death of feminism and all our predictions for the rest of this wonderful (and frankly, absurd) season of The Bachelorette.

Show notes

Today's show was hosted by Zara McDonald and Michelle Andrews

To subscribe to the show go to apple.co/mamamia and leave us a five star review. It helps people find us!

While you're at it, why not download the Mamamia Podcast App? That way you never have to go looking for good podcasts. They're all right there in your pink (and free!) app.

You can email us at [email protected] or call the pod phone on 02 8999 93 86

This podcast was produced by Rachel Wagner for the Mamamia Podcast Network. The director of podcasts is Rachel Corbett and the head of content is Holly Wainwright.

More Episodes

The Crown Season 3: A Camilla Conspiracy And A Dry-Eyed Queen

26 minutes  ·  29 Nov 2019

Modern Love: The Rom Com We All Needed

20 minutes  ·  25 Oct 2019

Unbelievable: The Startling True Story We Can't Look Away From

30 minutes  ·  04 Oct 2019

Younger Season 6: Liza's Juicy Reveal And Diana's Wedding

33 minutes  ·  06 Sep 2019

Veronica Mars Season 4: The Brutal End That No One Was Expecting

34 minutes  ·  26 Jul 2019

There's Only One Thing Wrong With Fleabag

32 minutes  ·  28 Jun 2019

Love Our Weekly TV Recaps? We’ve Got A New Show

 ·  22 Apr 2019

MAFS Chat: The TV Event Of The Decade

24 minutes  ·  09 Apr 2019

MAFS Chat: Well... That Was A Nightmare

24 minutes  ·  03 Apr 2019

The Biggest Fight In MAFS History

24 minutes  ·  27 Mar 2019

MAFS Just Broke The Happiest Man On Earth

19 minutes  ·  20 Mar 2019

MAFS Chat: The Moment Billy Broke

21 minutes  ·  13 Mar 2019

MAFS Chat: Jessika what the HELL

25 minutes  ·  06 Mar 2019

MAFS Chat : We Need To Talk About Cyrell

25 minutes  ·  27 Feb 2019

MAFS Chat: The Sex Act We Can't Stop Talking About

25 minutes  ·  21 Feb 2019

MAFS Chat: Nah Seriously, Where Is Elizabeth?

21 minutes  ·  14 Feb 2019

MAFS Chat: Ines Broke John Aiken

27 minutes  ·  06 Feb 2019

Travels With My Father

22 minutes  ·  01 Feb 2019

MAFS Chat: Ning's Nasty Surprise

22 minutes  ·  31 Jan 2019

YOU

26 minutes  ·  25 Jan 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???