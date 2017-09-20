Bach Chat #1: He’s Got Balls. And I Think I Saw Them

We learnt a lot about dating this week. Like, never give a girl roses when you could give her pizza. And please, PLEASE do not throw your knickers at someone you want to date. From the worst first impressions to the best, the Sophie Monk one-liners we're writing down for later and the international sign of a douchebag, Bach Chat discusses everything you were thinking during that glorious first night. THANK YOU Channel 10 for bringing this magnificent, savage goddess into our lives.

