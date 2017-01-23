All The TV Is Back.

23 Jan 2017 · 35 minutes

All The TV Is Back.
Married at First Sight is back next week. So what should we expect? Clare Stephens is our resident MAFS expert and heard all the secrets while loitering in the back rooms of Channel Nine. Plus, if you’re craving reality TV then look no further than the US Bachelor. It has sex, drama, and a lot of whipped cream. And the premise of Drew Barrymore’s new Netflix show has been released, and Laura really owes her an apology...

Show Notes

This episode was hosted by Laura Brodnik and Tiffany Dunk

With thanks to Clare Stephens

Watch Neighbours on Tenplay or on Eleven at 6.30 every week night. 

The US Bachelor is on Nine Life on Tuesdays at 8.30 or on Nine Now.

I'm A Celebrity returns to Ten on the 29th of January.

Santa Clarita Diet drops on Netflix on the 3rd of Feb.

Married At First Sight is back on the 30th of January on Nine.

Laura thinks you should be watching Van Helsing on Netflix and Tiff thinks you should watch Deadbeat on Foxtel Anytime

Tell us what you're watching via email: [email protected] or OUR VERY OWN FACEBOOK PAGE.

Please leave a rating and review in iTunes at apple.co/mamamia, subscribe to the show while you're there, and if there's a TV lover in your life, share this show with them!

This show was produced by Elissa Ratliff for the Mamamia Podcast Network.

