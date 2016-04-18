A reality TV producer breaks the code of silence.

Pass the champagne, dolls. Because you thought you knew all the producer secrets that go into shows like The Bachelor?

Nah uh.

In a week that Bachelor Blake and Louise Pilladge split, we were feeling disillusioned with the whole LOVE process. BUT THEN, this happened.

We lured in a former producer to break all the codes and tell us what really happens behind the scenes of our favourite crystal-glassed, candle-mansioned love fest.

Also today, there are at least FOUR other shows mentioned in this episode that will restore your faith in TV.

The new ABC drama that's blazing a trail for all the right reasons, the BBC documentary that will change the way you think about children, and could Bunheads be the new Gilmore Girls?

Rosie Recommends: The Secret Life of Four Year Olds on the lifestyle channel on Foxtel

And Laura recommends Bunheads, on Stan

