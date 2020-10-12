Deep Denial: Why Trump Voters Won't Let Go

It's hard to fathom, looking in from the other side of the world, why people continued to support US President Donald Trump.

He has been credited with dividing the nation, of misleading the public and of attempting to kill off democracy in a nation that holds the process so dear.

The Quicky speaks to Republicans to find out what it is about Trump that sees them not just continue to give him their vote, but to truly believe that he still has a chance of winning the 2020 election.

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Guest Booker: Mel Sauer

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests: Chris Barreto Republican National Committeewoman for Oregon. Suni Danforth Chairwoman of the Oregon Republican Party Finance Committee. Lauren Ell an American living in Sweden since 2016. Nick Ackerman, lawyer and former federal prosecutor.

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.