Why So Many Australians Are Dying Of The Flu

105 Australians have died from The Flu already in 2019 and the peak of the season hasn't even hit yet

This year's season started early and confirmed cases are currently twice the 5 year average across the country

Today, we speak to experts who will answer all our questions about the influenza virus and tell us who we can save by getting that jab.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guests Professor Kanta Subbarao and Dr Penny Adams... and thank you to Annique who shared her story, may Uncle Mark rest in peace

