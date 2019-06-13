Why Should I Care About The ABC Raids?

If you're not a journalist should you care about the AFP raiding the ABC offices and a Newscorp employees home?

Today, we look at freedom of the press, why it's so important, not just to the media but to you too.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Audio credit to The Bolt Report, Sky News and the ABC

